Madison police warn of ‘very active scene’ on city’s east side

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is warning the scene around a weapons violation on the city’s near east side remains ‘very active.’

According to an MPD statement, officers responded around noon on Friday to the area near Webb Ave. and Darbo Drive.

Detectives from the department’s violent crime unit have taken over the investigation.

MPD’s report did not indicate the nature of the weapons violation. It stated one person was injured in the incident. That person has been taken to the hospital, and MPD noted it did not have an update on the individual’s condition.

