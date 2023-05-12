Meet the Madison mom behind Lindsay Letters

Meet the Madison mom behind Lindsay's Letters
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother and artist has a huge online following because of the original artwork she creates, and sells.

Lindsay Sherbondy started Lindsay Letters over 10 years ago, and now has over 500 pieces of art that customers can select from and customize.

“I believe that everybody is worthy of meaningful art and so I set out to create that,” Sherbondy said.

Sherbondy highlighted her piece called “Creamy, dreamy clouds” that was inspired by people staring at the sky on a summer day. She says that she just wants to create art that will make people happy.

“I believe in art as an underrated form of self care,” Sherbondy said. “I mean what you surround yourself with on a daily basis matters. Your walls are yours for the claiming, so why not make them meaningful.”

Looking towards, the future, Sherbondy plans to keep serving her customers by making more art pieces. You can find her on Instagram at lindsayletters.co.

Meet the Madison mom behind Lindsay's Letters
Meet the Madison mom behind Lindsay's Letters!
