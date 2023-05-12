Middleton Police: Man recovering after stabbing

(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed Thursday evening.

Middleton Police say they found the victim, and a 20-year-old suspect at the same house around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. The two men knew each other, and an altercation led up to the stabbing. Police found a pocketknife at the scene, and the victim is expected to survive.

The suspect could face charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, according to a press release, and was booked into the Dane County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3TIPS.COM

