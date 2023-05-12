Mount Horeb restaurant owner hopes to bring back outdoor patio used during pandemic

Mount Horeb restaurant owner hopes to bring back outdoor patio used during pandemic
By Tyler Peters
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Outdoor dining season is now in full swing and for some restaurants, it was a welcomed addition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the reason why Brian Ladow, the owner of Skals in Mount Horeb, created an outdoor area for his customers.

Ladow and his wife opened Skal back in 2019. A year later, the pandemic made its way to the area, creating challenges in generating business.

“The one thing we’ve learned about COVID, and especially in business, everything can pivot at the drop of the hat and COVID was the biggest pivot in the world,” Ladow said. “We had to learn how to pivot to online ordering, and we had to pivot to figure out a way for people to be outside and feel safe outside.”

During the summer months of 2020, Ladow turned an alley next to his restaurant into an expanded area for outdoor seating. Ladow said the move led to nearly a $100,000 increase in sales.

“It was packed all summer and it was a massive success,” Ladow said. “Everybody says it’s a community space. It’s lit up at night. It draws people back to this community and it helps everybody.”

However, since the ally is considered public property, Skal had to recieve year-long leases from the Mount Horeb village board to use it as a patio. The board cited the pandemic as a special circumstance to allow the lease. Ladow said he enters summer of 2023 without it, leaving behind an empty ally that was once filled with paying customers.

“Not allowing us to bring that back, it’s a hard pill to swallow,” Ladow said. “I think it’s hurting the community.”

As Skal celebrates its four year anniversary this May, Ladow hopes there’s a way to bring back the outdoor seating.

“We’re slightly terrified of when you lose 30% of your business and you have to find a way to to regenerate that somehow else,” Ladow said. “Just hold your breath a lot and hope.”

Skal continues to offer outdoor seating near the front of its restaurant, but Ladow said he is continuing to explore ways to bring back the patio area for this summer.

