National finance organization to open Monona office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national, fraternal finance services organization will open an office in Monona this summer. This will be the third Wisconsin location for Modern Woodmen of America.

Modern Woodmen of America is a community-based and member-owned organization. They have financial products including life insurance, retirement planning, financial services and member programs.

The name of Modern Woodmen was inspired by pioneer woodmen, who cleared forests and built homes to benefit their community. The organization does not do any woodwork, but focuses on the fraternal, community values.

The Modern Woodmen members that will lead at the location are Stefanie Kelly and Cassin Wolfe. They have been members for seven and four years, respectively.

The Monona East Side Business Alliance will host a ribbon cutting at noon on June 2. There will be a time for refreshments and networking with members of Modern Woodmen of America.

