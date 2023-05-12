National finance organization to open Monona office

Modern Woodmen
Modern Woodmen(Modern Woodmen of America)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national, fraternal finance services organization will open an office in Monona this summer. This will be the third Wisconsin location for Modern Woodmen of America.

Modern Woodmen of America is a community-based and member-owned organization. They have financial products including life insurance, retirement planning, financial services and member programs.

The name of Modern Woodmen was inspired by pioneer woodmen, who cleared forests and built homes to benefit their community. The organization does not do any woodwork, but focuses on the fraternal, community values.

The Modern Woodmen members that will lead at the location are Stefanie Kelly and Cassin Wolfe. They have been members for seven and four years, respectively.

The Monona East Side Business Alliance will host a ribbon cutting at noon on June 2. There will be a time for refreshments and networking with members of Modern Woodmen of America.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus

Latest News

Meet the mom behind Lindsay Letters
Meet the Madison mom behind Lindsay Letters
Meet the Madison mom behind Lindsay's Letters
Meet the Madison mom behind Lindsay's Letters!
Stephanie Balch – Jackson Elementary School, Janesville
Crystal Apple award honorable mentions
Health officials look beyond the COVID emergency and at what’s next