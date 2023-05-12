Park Elementary’s beloved “Mr. Peanuts” wins 2nd prize in Custodian of the Year Contest

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - Long-time custodian at Park Elementary School, Rodney “Mr. Peanuts” Esser was named runner up in the 2023 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest after being revealed as one of the top ten contestants back in March.

It started as a quiet day for Esser Thursday. He took a break to go to lunch with the principle of Park Elementary School in Cross Plains, where he has worked for over 50 years.

“He said take all the time you want to eat but he kept on watching his watch and I told him ‘leave your phone and your radio in the car so we don’t have to deal with things like that.’ But then when we got back in the car, I took a look at him and he started typing away,” Esser said he wasn’t any the wiser until he walked through the doors of the gymnasium to dozens of students and loved ones cheering him on.

“This is such a wonderful wonderful surprise and the biggest in my 58 years,” Esser explained. Students continued to chant “Peanuts!” until they were sent back to their classes.

Esser said he was grateful for the opportunity to participate in the contest and because of all of the support he has received. He said he has been congratulated by those close to him, as well as total strangers that took the time to introduce themselves and vote.

“This has been a fan base that I couldn’t even imagine its so big its so wonderful,” Esser said.

Mr. Peanuts with third grader Vaughn (WMTV)

“Mr. Peanuts” said he felt “blessed” to have been recognized and said everything he has done is because the students at Park Elementary.

“It’s all about the kids in the sense that if I can make a difference in a kids life, that’s been my goal and I’ve been successful at that and I don’t have any regrets,” Esser added.

For 58 years Mr. Peanuts has been cleaning the halls of the school and making friends along the way. Esser previously said he didn’t even apply to the position; his family used to farm on the land where the school was built and the owners would not sell the land to the district, unless Esser went too.

“Other than maintain the building, the grounds, and all that, it goes way beyond that. It’s being a friend and being helpful to not only staff but to students, and that’s something I’m pretty proud of,” Esser said.

Mr. Peanuts helps 9-year-old Vaughn direct the Zamboni. (WMTV)

At 82-years-old, Esser has no plans on leaving Park Elementary.

Mr. Peanuts won $1,000 from the competition. He also won an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas where he says he’s excited to attend a Cintas conference for the winners.

2023 Custodian of the Year contest (Cintas/Custodian of the Year Contest)

