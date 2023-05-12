Wreck closes Reedsburg highway; coroner called to the scene

(WPTA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – A highway in Reedsburg is expected to be closed into the afternoon after a wreck Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol warns.

According to a WSP update, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. along State Hwy. 33, near Northwoods Dr. Around 9:45 a.m., authorities indicated the crash scene had been cleared; however, the road will remain closed while investigators reconstruct the scene.

No details about what happened have been released. There has been no word on if anyone was injured or killed, but the Sauk County Coroner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have more information when it becomes available.

