Youth baseball, softball turf fields near completion in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - From tee ball to high school, baseball and softball players will soon have some new turf to play on in Janesville. Two new turf fields are currently getting the finishing touches put on ahead of the spring and summer tournament season.

Grounds crew members as young as 14-years-old have been chipping away at this project since September at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex, transforming two out of the ten fields from grass to turf.

“Maintenance on it’s less. No more chalking on this field. No more mowing the grass on the infield,” Vice President of the Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association Eric Steurer said. “We still have the outfield to do but it’s definitely exciting for the kids to get a chance to kind of see the difference.”

Baseball and softball teams from across the country will come to Janesville for tournaments throughout the summer. Plus, the new turf can be played on rain or shine thanks to the upgraded drainage system on the fields.

“We’re expecting between 400 and 500 teams between 13 tournaments over nine weekends. We start our tournaments the last weekend of April and run all of May, June, a little bit in July and then we have one in September as well for softball,” Steurer said. “We’ll have a regional tournament this year that’s going to have not as many teams but teams from West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, all over the Midwest as well and then a national tournament that will have, we’re expecting over 100 teams from that tournament alone for softball.”

Steurer added that the economic impact of this complex is “huge” for Janesville.

The dirt and dressing from the two fields will go toward an 11th field at the complex.

