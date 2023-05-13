Applications now open for program which allows high school students to serve on Dane County committees

Capitol Building in Madison
Capitol Building in Madison(wsaw)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Youth Governance Program is looking for high school students to serve on Dane County Committees this upcoming school year.

High school students can apply to be a part of this program through May 30. Students accepted to the program are assigned to a committee, where they can participate in meetings and provide an advisory vote.

“We cannot underscore how important it is for young people to become involved in local government,” Brenda Yang, the County Board Supervisor and Chair of the UW Extension Committee said. “They are our future leaders and public servants.”

YGP is run by the UW-Madison Extension Dane County office. 125 students have participated in the program since it started in 2012.

“YGP is an incredible opportunity to experience the real-world decisions and discussions that take place in government,” Yang said.

Qualified individuals include those entering grades 10-12 in the fall, who can commit 6-8 hours per month and are motivated to engage with the community and be involved in local government.

Interested students can find the application and more information here.

