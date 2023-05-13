Bill requiring labels for online shopping introduced by Wisconsin Senator

Sen. Tammy Baldwin says it will help local small businesses like CobraHead
Local company reacts to bill that could help small businesses with online sales
Local company reacts to bill that could help small businesses with online sales(WMTV)
By Mark McPherson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin co-authored a bill that would help shoppers identify products that were made in the U.S.

The COOL Online Act would require all products sold online, to come with a label showing its country of origin.

Right now, only brick and mortar stores are required to have the labels, but that law was written before the advent of online shopping.

“There is no such requirement for country of origin labeling for online retailers,” said Senator Baldwin, who says it puts local businesses at a disadvantage. She says foreign companies make cheap, knock-off products that look like the original, but are made outside the U.S.

“We have had several Wisconsin small businesses who have had that happen, low quality knock-off products are being peddled online,” said Senator Baldwin, “and because there is no country of origin labeling, they think they’re buying the Wisconsin made products, but they’re not.”

“We’ve already got 4 knock-offs,” said Noel Valdes, founder of CobraHead gardening tools in Cambridge, WI. “They wouldn’t knock you off if your product wasn’t any good,” he joked.

He started CobraHead in 2002 and it has grown to include several new products. He talked with Senator Baldwin about why this law is needed. “People will go out of their way to buy U.S. made products, and we know that’s true,” said Valdes.

Valdes says anyone is free to make and sell a product, and consumers are free to choose who they want to buy from, but without the labels, many people don’t know they aren’t buying American products.

There are two companies overseas who are already copying his tools, but he sees an advantage over them, by using all local companies to make his product. “From an online point of view, we think that if we can say Made in Wisconsin, Made in the USA, it helps our sales,” he said.

The bill is still in the Senate, but already has bipartisan report. It’s being sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years

Latest News

WMTV NBC15 logo
WMTV brings home a dozen awards in a single week
Wisconsin Civic Games state finals at Wisconsin State Capitol
Wisconsin high school students attend competition that tests civic engagement
Vintage Brewing Company wins gold at World Beer Cup
Madison brewing company wins gold at World Beer Cup
Police incident in Janesville on Harding St.
Janesville PD: Avoid area of E. Memorial Drive, Harding Street due to investigation