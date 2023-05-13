A Cooler and Wetter Mother’s Day Ahead

Some bright spots later Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a day of showers yesterday, we stayed mostly cloudy today. Clouds did begin to break during the latter part of the afternoon, and that helped to bring our temperatures up to the low 70s. Tomorrow, for the Mother’s Day holiday, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure heading our way and with it, there will be a frontal boundary moving into our area that will help to kick off some showers and possible an isolated thunderstorm or two.

Timing for these showers will begin before most of us wake up, but will stay with us through most of the day. The heaviest of the showers will be in the morning, then during the afternoon and early evening, we’ll start to see them because lighter and more intermittent. Temperatures tomorrow will be on the chilly side, and we’re only looking to get into the lowers 60s.

As we start the work week, we’ll be back to sunnier and and warmer days. High pressure moves in and keeps us mostly sunny through Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. Thursday into Friday morning will be our next chance of seeing any chance of showers, but that looks like that’s all we’ll see as we head into next weekend. The long term forecast is hinting of a nice Saturday and Sunday next week.

