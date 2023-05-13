Five flash drives among items seized from Janesville coach accused of hiding camera

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Using a search warrant, police seized five flash drives, a cell phone and a laptop from the home of the Janesville high school coach accused of planting a camera in the girls’ locker room.

According to the criminal complaint, police got a search warrant for the home of 38-year-old Brian Kitzman, where he lives with his mother, after a Go-Pro was found in a locker room at Janesville Craig High School.

A Go-Pro was found after a student spotted her friend’s towel – which had been missing for weeks – in a locker that was secured by a Craig High School administrative lock. When a high school staff member helped get the towel, a GoPro camera was located, according to the complaint. It was turned over to the school resource officer and, within a few hours, JPD realized what was going on and had identified their suspect.

Kitzman was arrested within a half-hour while boarding a bus that was headed for a track meet. Instead, he was taken to the Rock Co. jail.

The complaint says Kitzman estimated approximately one and a half dozen students were recorded during a two-year timespan. Janesville Police Chief David Moore noted his investigators are still determining how many students, in all, were caught on camera during that time. As they review the footage, the police department will promptly tell each family.

In the complaint, police said Kitzman told them he had previously discovered a hole in one of the doors between the office and locker room and previously used his cell phone to record female students. He went on to tell officers his position as coach gave him “easy access.”

Kitzman served as head of the non-profit sports group, The Phoenix Club. Another coach from the group says more coaches met immediately after Kitzman was arrested and unanimously decided to nix Kitzman from the club.

The group is now working to restructure and reorganize as they are in the middle of summer sign-ups. They plan to rebrand as Momentum Track Club, and hope to hit their target opening day of June 5.

