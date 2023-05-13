Hoarding situation found 22 cats dead, now DCHS needs your help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society is asking the public to help care for 50 cats that came to the shelter because of a hoarding situation in Madison.

DCHS received 15 of these cats on Tuesday, May 9. But they found 22 cats dead in the hoarding residence.

“These cats have been surrendered so DCHS can immediately begin to provide the care each cat needs,” Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator, said. “Unfortunately, receiving this large volume of cats all at once puts a strain on our resources and staff, so we’re reaching out to our community for help.”

DCHS estimates that it will need $7,500 to provide necessary medical care to all of these cats. Initially, they only accepted 15 cats to the shelter, but the hoarding residence was deemed uninhabitable, so DCHS has to admit the remaining 35 cats.

The public can help DCHS care for these cats, by following along on the website here to see when they are ready to be adopted, or by donating here to DCHS.

