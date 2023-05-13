Janesville PD: Avoid area of E. Memorial Drive, Harding Street due to investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of E. Memorial Drive and Harding Street as it conducts an investigation Friday evening.

The Janesville Police Department sent the alert out around 9:05 p.m. Friday. No other information was provided about the nature of the investigation.

The department said it would release more information as it became available.

