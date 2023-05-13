Janesville PD: Avoid area of E. Memorial Drive, Harding Street due to investigation

Police incident in Janesville on Harding St.
Police incident in Janesville on Harding St.(Debra Underhill)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of E. Memorial Drive and Harding Street as it conducts an investigation Friday evening.

The Janesville Police Department sent the alert out around 9:05 p.m. Friday. No other information was provided about the nature of the investigation.

The department said it would release more information as it became available.

This is a developing news story. NBC15 will update this article as new information comes in.

