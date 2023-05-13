Madison 24/7 gym to celebrate opening with “extravaganza” Saturday

Wisco Barbell Club logo
Wisco Barbell Club logo(Wisco Barbell Club)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new gym in Madison is hosting their grand opening Saturday with a celebration including food, activities and competitions.

Wisco Barbell Club is an employee owned gym with daily hiit classes and personal training. The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The grand opening celebration will last from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, with vendors like Crescendo Coffee, Petphoria and Pro Nutrition.

There will also be a dog costume contest, which attendees can sign up for here. Additionally, attendees can listen to live music from artists including Paxfat, Lindsey Wismans and Just for Fun.

Kids can play on the bouncy house, and anyone can participate in the mini strength competitions. The event will be at the gym’s location at 539 Tasman St, Madison.

