Madison brewing company wins gold at World Beer Cup

By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison based brewery just won gold at the World Beer Cup, otherwise known as “the Olympics of Beer.”

Vintage Brewing Company won the “Herb and Spiced” category with an experimental brew by brewmaster Scott Manning. The “Pumpernickel Porter” is described by Joe Virnich as “liquid bread.”

This year, 10,213 beers entered the World Beer Cup. Vintage stood out with the Pumpernickel Porter this year, but it isn’t the first year that Vintage has come back with medals. The brewing company has won awards for their Scaredy Cat Oatmeal Stout and McLovin Irish Red Ale.

The World Beer Cup was held in Nashville in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America.

