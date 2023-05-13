Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp

A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say an angler set a new state record by catching a massive bighead carp.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, angler Bryan Baker recently caught a 118-pound bighead carp in Grand Lake.

Wildlife officials said they have asked anglers to help capture invasive bighead carp from the lake.

The fish consume large quantities of zooplankton and are a direct competitor with native species like paddlefish and bigmouth buffalo, according to officials.

The department urged anyone who catches a bighead carp to not return it to the water but to contact them at 918-683-1031.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Latest News

Along with sunny skies
A Cooler and Wetter Mother’s Day Ahead
People salvage items from a home after a tornado hit Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, K-9 injured in east Tennessee
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine’s peace plan