Man who killed dog last summer receives prison sentence

The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.(Live 5)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who killed dog during an armed burglary in Janesville last June was sentenced to three years in prison Friday morning, according to Wisconsin Court records.

Dejon Glover, 21, broke into a home on June 22, 2022. The Dodgeville Police Department responded to the break in, and were able to arrest Glover the next day with the help of community cameras.

Glover was charged with Armed Burglary, Mistreatment of Animals resulting in death and Criminal Damage to Property, among other counts.

He pleaded guilty to all of these charges.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Latest News

Walk 4 NF in Middleton on Saturday raised money and awareness for the rare genetic condition,...
Middleton ‘Walk4NF’ raises money, awareness for Neurofibromatosis
US Paracycling, Ostend World Cup Time Trial, 04 May 2023
Rock County to host U.S. Paralympic cycling time trials
Capitol Building in Madison
Applications now open for program which allows high school students to serve on Dane County committees
Wisco Barbell Club logo
Madison 24/7 gym to celebrate opening with “extravaganza” Saturday