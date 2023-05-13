Man who killed dog last summer receives prison sentence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who killed dog during an armed burglary in Janesville last June was sentenced to three years in prison Friday morning, according to Wisconsin Court records.

Dejon Glover, 21, broke into a home on June 22, 2022. The Dodgeville Police Department responded to the break in, and were able to arrest Glover the next day with the help of community cameras.

Glover was charged with Armed Burglary, Mistreatment of Animals resulting in death and Criminal Damage to Property, among other counts.

He pleaded guilty to all of these charges.

