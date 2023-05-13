Middleton ‘Walk4NF’ raises money, awareness for Neurofibromatosis

Walk 4 NF in Middleton on Saturday raised money and awareness for the rare genetic condition, Neurofibromatosis.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 200 people gathered to raise money and awareness for the rare condition Neurofibromatosis in Middleton on Saturday.

Also called NF, the condition causes tumors to form on the brain, spinal cord and other nerves.

“We make this a thing every year because there’s not very many programs around the Madison area or even in Wisconsin,” Tracy Chapman said,

Chapman’s 15-year-old son, Eli, is living with Type I Neurofibromatosis. He was diagnosed at the age of three and currently has four to five tumors on his brain, three on his spine and two on his optic pathway nerves that are all inoperable. Eli has undergone two rounds of chemotherapy as well.

Although the genetic condition non-cancerous, there is no cure.

“There is no medication, there’s no cure. All you can do is watch and try and treat issues as they arise. So it’s kind of frustrating but it’s hard. It can be very hard,” Chapman said.

NF effects nearly one in 3,000 people.

“There are just so many aspects in different areas that Neurofibromatosis can really affect in an individual’s life, Chapman said. “Some people, lots of people are living with it and don’t even know it just because not everybody gets a brain scan all of the time, you know?”

Saturday’s ‘Walk4NF’ raised money and awareness for NF clinics, awareness, research and education for families in the Midwest.

