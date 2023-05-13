Rock County to host U.S. Paralympic cycling time trials

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United States Paralympics Cycling Time Trial will be held in Wisconsin this year in Northern Rock County.

“Presented by the Town of Harmony and the Town of Johnstown, the time trial will bring athletes from around the world to compete,” John Westphal, Event Co-Chair said.

The race, which will take place on June 14, determines who qualifies for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships, which will be in Scotland in August.

It is anticipated that 60-100 Para athletes will compete at the trials at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. They will compete in 12 different categories which include bicycle, tricycle, handcycle and tandem cyclist.

Competitors will race the course and be judged based on time. Winners will take home gold, silver and bronze medals.

The Paralympic Games were founded in 1894 to provide opportunities for athletes with disabilities to compete in world championships. Cycling is just one of the events offered at the Paralympic Games.

