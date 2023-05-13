Rock County to host U.S. Paralympic cycling time trials

US Paracycling, Ostend World Cup Time Trial, 04 May 2023
US Paracycling, Ostend World Cup Time Trial, 04 May 2023(Casey B. Gibson | Photo by Casey B. Gibson)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United States Paralympics Cycling Time Trial will be held in Wisconsin this year in Northern Rock County.

“Presented by the Town of Harmony and the Town of Johnstown, the time trial will bring athletes from around the world to compete,” John Westphal, Event Co-Chair said.

The race, which will take place on June 14, determines who qualifies for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships, which will be in Scotland in August.

It is anticipated that 60-100 Para athletes will compete at the trials at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. They will compete in 12 different categories which include bicycle, tricycle, handcycle and tandem cyclist.

Competitors will race the course and be judged based on time. Winners will take home gold, silver and bronze medals.

The Paralympic Games were founded in 1894 to provide opportunities for athletes with disabilities to compete in world championships. Cycling is just one of the events offered at the Paralympic Games.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Latest News

Capitol Building in Madison
Applications now open for program which allows high school students to serve on Dane County committees
Wisco Barbell Club logo
Madison 24/7 gym to celebrate opening with “extravaganza” Saturday
Cat found in hoarding situation recovered by DCHS
Hoarding situation found 22 cats dead, now DCHS needs your help
Weapons violation on Madison's east side
MPD: Person suffers gunshot, stab wounds on city’s east side