Watching rain chances this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, the weather won’t be getting much brighter over the weekend but there still should be plenty of opportunities to get outside. A weak system will keep rain chances in the forecast for both weekend days, with rain most likely on Sunday.

Temperatures will at least remain mild today, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Skies will remain overcast, with a chance for a few isolated showers through the day. Today is the better day of the weekend as there will be more dry time, warmer temps, and lighter winds. That changes on Sunday.

Rain chances will be on the rise after 1 AM tonight, with rain likely for Mother’s Day morning. Showers will slowly taper off through the afternoon, and we may get some drier time during the late afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day, you’ll definitely want to have a backup plan. Temperatures will also be much cooler: highs will stay in the 60s.

We’ll turn things around quickly for the start of the workweek. Strong high pressure will move in and clear out the clouds. Sunny skies on both Monday and Tuesday will warm temperatures to the mid-70s. We’ll watch for a few shower chances on Thursday, and especially Thursday night.

