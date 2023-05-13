Whitewater PD searching for suspect in credit union robbery

Whitewater Police Investigate Robbery of Fort Community Credit Union
Whitewater Police Investigate Robbery of Fort Community Credit Union(Whitewater Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a credit union Friday afternoon.

According to their report, officers found a man entered the Fort Community Credit Union on the 200 block of E. Milwaukee Street around 3:10 p.m., approached the counter and passed a note demanding money. The department stated that there was no weapon shown or implied.

Police say the suspect was given an unknown amount of money and left the credit union less than 5 minutes later in a dark hatchback vehicle, possibly with white stripes. Police say the vehicle may be a newer model Mini Cooper.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man, standing about 6-feet tall, with a slender build. He was wearing sunglasses, a black medical mask and a gray zip-up hoodie over a bright yellow shirt with dark lettering beginning with the letter “Y” that was larger than the rest of the lettering on the upper chest portion of the shirt. He was also wearing dark cargo pants and a single glove. He was also carrying a fabric lunch tote.

The department asked anyone with information on this robbery to call the agency at 262-473-0555 option #4. Tips can also remain anonymous on P3Tips.com.

Whitewater Police Investigate Robbery of Fort Community Credit Union
Whitewater Police Investigate Robbery of Fort Community Credit Union(Whitewater Police Department)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years

Latest News

Colton Molesky
Happy Mother's Day, from NBC15
The COVID-19 emergency declaration ends on Thursday. But, health officials still want people to...
Health officials look beyond the COVID emergency and at what’s next
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Five flash drives among items seized from Janesville coach accused of hiding camera
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin co-authored a bill that would help shoppers identify products...
Bill requiring labels for online shopping introduced by Wisconsin Senator