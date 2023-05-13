Whitewater PD searching for suspect in credit union robbery

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a credit union Friday afternoon.

According to their report, officers found a man entered the Fort Community Credit Union on the 200 block of E. Milwaukee Street around 3:10 p.m., approached the counter and passed a note demanding money. The department stated that there was no weapon shown or implied.

Police say the suspect was given an unknown amount of money and left the credit union less than 5 minutes later in a dark hatchback vehicle, possibly with white stripes. Police say the vehicle may be a newer model Mini Cooper.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man, standing about 6-feet tall, with a slender build. He was wearing sunglasses, a black medical mask and a gray zip-up hoodie over a bright yellow shirt with dark lettering beginning with the letter “Y” that was larger than the rest of the lettering on the upper chest portion of the shirt. He was also wearing dark cargo pants and a single glove. He was also carrying a fabric lunch tote.

The department asked anyone with information on this robbery to call the agency at 262-473-0555 option #4. Tips can also remain anonymous on P3Tips.com.

Whitewater Police Investigate Robbery of Fort Community Credit Union (Whitewater Police Department)

