Wisconsin high school students attend competition that tests civic engagement

Students from 13 high schools in Wisconsin gathered Friday at the Wisconsin Capitol for the Wisconsin Civic Games state finals.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Green Bay Preble won their first round against River Falls, and GB team captain, Nora Oleniczak, was very excited about being in the competition.

“I’ve never been to a state round before but it’s really cool, like I’ve seen these rounds on the civics website, and it’s really cool to be living it and be actually here and competing in the rounds,” Oleniczak said. “It’s a really great experience.”

The Wisconsin Civics Games was founded in 2018, due to a lack of civics education and participation in young people.

Eve Galenter, who works for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and founded the games, was encouraged by students participation.

“Competing in today’s games will make the leap from civic engagement, which I think all of you are certainly examples of, to public service in the future,” Galenter said.

West Bend East and West High Schools won the Wisconsin Civic Games state finals Friday, with Waunakee High School and River Falls High School taking second and third, respectively.

Governor Tony Evers gave a welcoming speech at the competition. He encouraged civic engagement and emphasized its importance.

“I hope through this experience you gain an immense, immense knowledge about government and the importance of civic engagement,” Evers said. “It means being able to hear others perspectives. And it means engaging with each other with humility and civility. And it means understanding that our differences and diversity makes us stronger, not weaker.”

