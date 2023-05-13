WMTV brings home a dozen awards in a single week

Published: May. 12, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fourth year in a row, WMTV-TV was honored to be recognized “News Operation of the Year” by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. The award was presented Saturday night as the culmination of a night that included six stationwide wins and 15 more top three finishes.

Four days later, the NBC15 newsroom proudly learned it earned six more first-place Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, more than any other in its category across the four-state division.

“Our number one priority is to keep our viewers informed and safe,” said Regional Vice-President, WMTV General Manager Don Vesely. “But, awards provide our station and newsroom the opportunity to measure our work against our peers. The results show that WMTV NBC15 indeed does a great job for our viewers. Our newsrooms continued success at the state and national level is not taken for granted…it’s simply appreciated wholeheartedly by each and every employee.”

WBA Awards

The statewide Wisconsin Broadcasters Association competition recognizes outstanding coverage that aired in 2022. It is the fourth-straight year that WMTV NBC15 was honored as ‘News Operation of the Year,’ one of the most coveted awards. The award is given based on a point system and how stations place in individual news categories. The honor, plus 21 other awards for WMTV NBC15, was announced Saturday night at an in-person gala—returning to Madison Marriott West in Middleton for the first time since 2019. Nearly 350 people attended from television and radio stations across the state, according to the WBA.

NBC15′s top honors recognize work done by individuals and efforts by the entire team.

“These are huge honors that signal the level of excellence our team is working at, the thoughtfulness and the passion they bring to the job each and every day,” said Jessica Laszewski, WMTV News Director. “When we’re in the moment, we’re not thinking about awards. We’re thinking about those impacted by the stories we’re sharing and getting important information out to our viewers. It’s an honor to be recognized for doing that the right way.”

WMTV competes against all television stations in the Madison and Green Bay markets. In total, our team received six First Place honors, six Second Place honors, and nine Third Place recognitions.

First Place – Medium Market Television

  • Best Spot News- Parade Shooter Pursuit
  • Best News Writing- Donor Dogs
  • Best Online Breaking News Coverage- 1st Place WMTV TV State Agent Charged in Suspect’s Shooting
  • Best Image Promotion- NBC15′s Holiday Reflections 2022
  • Best Web Story- Chandler Halderson Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole
  • Best Use of Social Media- Live Coverage of Chandler Halderson Trial

Second Place Awards

  • Best Live On-Scene Reporting: NBC15′s Tim Elliott
  • Best Image Promotion- Badger Bash 50 Years
  • Best Web Story- Five Years Later, Explosion Survivor Still Enraged at Didion Milling, Inc. Leadership
  • Best Use of Social Media- NBC15 Madison Facebook page
  • Best Online Personality: John Stofflet’s Social Media
  • Best Online Breaking News Coverage: Just Released Inmate Killed While WAlking Out of Jail

Third Place Awards

  • Best Morning Newscast- The Morning Show: July 7, 2022
  • Best Evening Newscast- NBC15 News at 10: Winter Whiteout
  • Best Sportscast: NBC15 Sports with Leah Doherty
  • Best Weather Coverage: First Alert Weather: Winter Whiteout
  • Best Hard News/Investigative: Violence Compliance
  • Best Speciality Programming: NBC15 Sounds of the Season 2022
  • Best Weather Promotion: NBC15′s First Alert Weather App Snow
  • Best Public Service Announcement: Bowlin’ For Colons 2022
  • Best Coverage of Pandemic Recovery: From Pandemic to Progress

In total, WMTV NBC15 was nominated for 21 Awards for Excellence in 16 of 29 total categories. Stations compete in news, sports, weather, public service, advertising and promotions, and digital and social media. You may view the full 2022 WBA winner’s list and links to our entries by CLICKING HERE. The television awards competition is divided into three categories: Large Market (Milwaukee), Medium Market (Green Bay and Madison), and Small Market (LaCrosse/Eau Claire and Wausau/Rhinelander).

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), are considered among the most prestigious in broadcast journalism.

The results for the four-state region – which includes Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota as well as Wisconsin – saw the station claim six first-place awards.

NBC15 now advances to the National Murrow Award competition, with winners to be announced this summer.

