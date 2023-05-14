DATCP announces 2023 Alice in Dairyland

2023 Miss Wisconsin also announced
Ashley Hagenow, Wisconsin's 2023 Alice in Dairyland
Ashley Hagenow, Wisconsin's 2023 Alice in Dairyland(DATCP)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Wisconsin state contest winners were announced this weekend for Alice in Dairyland and Miss USA’s Miss Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Argiculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Ashley Hagenow from Poynette as the newest Alice in Dairyland Saturday. She is the first Columbia County Alice in Dairyland since the role began in 1948.

The Alice in Dairyland position serves as a full-time communications role for DATCP, focusing on agriculture in Wisconsin, the department explained.

“To serve in the role of Alice in Dairyland is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as the official ambassador of Wisconsin’s abundant and diverse agriculture industry,” said Hagenow. “I have always loved connecting with others about agriculture, and Alice has the ability to connect with a wide variety of consumers to share more about this dynamic industry and the hardworking individuals who make it possible.”

Hagenow is set to start in July when the current Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, steps down. She graduates this month from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s in agricultural communication and marketing.

She has also worked with various agricultural organizations throughout college, DATCP said.

The other finalists for Alice in Dairyland were Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jacquelyn Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.

Miss USA’s new Miss Wisconsin was also announced this weekend. Waunakee native Alexis Loomans won on her first attempt at the title, and the win marked a first for Waunakee as well. She is the first woman from Waunakee to win the title since the competition started in 1952.

Loomans recently finished her junior year at the University of Wisconsin, where she is studying political science and government.

The runners-up for Miss Wisconsin were Orland Park, Jade Flury, Jessica Hammer and Jamie Fay.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Latest News

MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)
GALLERY: Happy Mother’s Day, from NBC15
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
70 teams compete in New Glarus during inaugural World Euchre Championship
We're looking at a chilly and wet day for Sunday
A Cooler and Wetter Mother’s Day Ahead