Fire officials respond to Alter Metal Recycling fires in Portage

PORTAGE Wis. (WMTV) - Fire officials are responding to two active structure fires at Alter Metal Recycling in Portage Sunday evening.

The Portage Fire Department and Fall River Fire Department are responding to the fires. It is unknown how long the fires will last, according to the Portage Fire Department.

The story will be updated as more information is obtained.

