Fire officials respond to residential fire in Columbia County

FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple buildings on a residential property are on fire in Fall River, according to Columbia County Dispatch.

A fire on Fall River Columbus Road was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials could not confirm what fire departments are responding or if the buildings are occupied.

The story will be updated when more information is obtained.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.