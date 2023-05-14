Flooding Concerns From Sunday’s Rain

Rain ends this evening

Monday begins a sunny stretch

Temperatures stay mild through the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mother’s Day across our area started off cloudy and wet. Rain moved in from the west before sunrise and stayed with us through the afternoon. Some heavier rain for Crawford and Grant Counties led to a Flood Advisory being issued. By early afternoon doppler radar indicated that 2 - 3.5″ of rain has already fallen from Prairie Du Chien down through Beetown. Rain is expected to move out early this evening, but we could still see up to another inch of rain before it is all done.

What’s Coming Up...

Tonight high pressure will move in and skies will begin to clear. Monday will be the beginning of a week of mostly sunny skies through Thursday. On Thursday evening, into Friday morning, we could see some showers moving through.

Looking Ahead...

Starting tomorrow temperatures will be back into the low 70s and warming to the upper 70s by Tuesday. For the rest of the week, temperatures will be swinging between the upper 60s to the lower 70s. And looking forward to next weekend, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s.

