NTSB to investigate Reedsburg accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board is set to investigate the Reedsburg crash that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old.

NTSB announced on Twitter that they will be conducting a safety investigation with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office into the crash, with a report expected in 3 weeks.

Evelyn Gurney was boarding a school bus when a pickup truck hit her Friday.

The community responded to the death by raising money for Gurney’s family. As of Sunday, the Goals for Gurney GoFundMe has raised $66,000.

