Rain expected through Mother’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you wanted to get outside this weekend, hopefully you took advantage of the drier and warmer weather we had yesterday. Many of our towns hit our Sunday high temperatures shortly after midnight and will see cooler temperatures as rain moves through today. It might be a good Mother’s Day for some of mom’s favorite indoor activities.

What’s Coming Up...

Our batch of rain will be moving in from the west, bringing scattered showers through mid morning lasting through much of the afternoon. Activity will slowly push farther to the south in the late afternoon and evening, so if you live farther north you may see the rain clear out as early as 3-4 PM. The rest of southern Wisconsin will see the rain ending around dinnertime. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-50s through the afternoon with winds a bit stronger than yesterday, up to 15 mph out of the east-northeast.

Clouds will gradually begin to clear overnight and through Monday morning. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the lower 40s, warming to the lower 70s. High pressure set up to our west will keep our skies sunny through Wednesday.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll be watching for our next system to move through on Thursday, mainly looking at Thursday evening. A cold front will swing through, bringing scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Some rain could linger into Friday morning but temperatures will take a hit. Highs will drop back to the 60s for the final day of the workweek.

