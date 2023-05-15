2nd person arrested after gunfire outside Dane Co. in April

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A second person was arrested in connection to gunfire outside a Dane Co. bar early last month.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, a Glenwood, Illinois, man was arrested Saturday on a parole hold. He was also booked on counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported responding to The Keg around 2 a.m. on April 7 after receiving reports of gunfire in the parking lot. When they arrived at the Town of Burke bar, in the 6200 block of Portage Road, they found several shell casings in the road. No injuries were reported.

Approximately two weeks later, the Sheriff’s Office announced a Madison man had been arrested in connection with the incident. Court records show Jeffrey Murray has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and has been released from jail on $1,000 bond. Murray, 43, is due back in court next month for a preliminary hearing.

In Friday’s statement, the Sheriff’s Office indicated it had identified everyone involved in the incident has been identified. They offered their appreciation to everyone who submitted a tip during the investigation.

