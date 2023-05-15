‘Blue Out’ for Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

The message board outside Webb Middle School Monday morning reads "EV 42" in memory of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney whose hockey number was 42.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney who was struck and killed while boarding a school bus early Friday. Monday, students, teachers and faculty are returning to Webb Middle School without their classmate.

Those in and around Reedsburg are being asked to wear blue in memory of Gurney. Students will have the opportunity to place memorials in the trophy cases in the middle school’s cafeteria lobby. Items placed there will remain in the cases for the rest of the school year.

School District of Reedsburg Superintendent Roger Rindo said there will be addition counseling support at Webb during the school day on Monday, and that will continue as long as it is needed.

Gurney was a hockey player and teammate with the Wisconsin Blue Devils. Her jersey number was 42. Teammates of Gurney started a Goals for Gurney GoFundMe for her family that has raised upwards of $70,000 as of Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board announcing that in conjunction with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office they will be conducting a safety investigation at the crash site in the Town of Excelsior. Preliminary report results are expected in 3 weeks.

