Bullet casings found near damaged home on city’s east side

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman noticed over the weekend that her home was damaged by gunfire on the city’s east side.

The Madison Police Department received a call around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday after a woman noticed damage to her window on Horned Owl Ct., the report stated.

She said she noticed ‘something was off’ with her window on Friday but didn’t see the extent of damage until Sunday, MPD continued. Responding officers determined the damage was likely caused by a bullet after they found a shell casing near the intersection of Snowy Owl Drive and Great Gray Drive.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

