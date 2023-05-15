Cows on the Concourse returns to Capitol Square to kick off National Dairy Month

Cows on the Concourse
Cows on the Concourse(WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area residents will have the chance to meet Wisconsin dairy cows on the Capitol Square this summer.

The annual Cows on the Concourse is returning on Saturday, June 3 to kick off National Dairy Month festivities.

This year’s theme is “Who Let the Cows Out,” and attendees will have the chance to get up close to Wisconsin dairy cows and talk with dairy farmers. A daily scavenger hunt, grilled cheese sandwiches, entertainment and education opportunities will also be available to those attending.

“We know that not every Wisconsinite gets the opportunity to meet Wisconsin dairy cows and learn about our dairy heritage, so we bring the cows to you,” Cows on the Concourse Chair Sydney Flick said.

Cows on the Concourse is free for all ages and will be on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. More information can be found on the event’s website.

