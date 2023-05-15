Fall River home a “total loss” after fire, officials report

(Will Thomas)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fall River home is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday afternoon, according the Fall River Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to Columbus-Fall River Road just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday because of a report of smoke at the residence. When they arrived at the scene, crews reported finding flames and smoke coming out of the house.

Fire crews first attacked the fire aggressively on the outside, before making their way inside to knock down the flames.

All residents made it out safely, according to fire officials. No firefighters or individuals were hurt on scene.

Fall River Fire Chief Chad Jones said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

