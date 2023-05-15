Green Bay Police help a lost pig ‘all the way home’

Pictures from police show Albert the pig.
Pictures from police show Albert the pig.(Green Bay Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police helped a 300 pound potbellied pig who lost his way on the west side of Green Bay.

Police said the pig, named Albert, got out Monday when a gate was accidentally left open. When officers found the pig, they ended up going door-to-door to find his owner.

A neighbor pointed police in the direction of Albert’s owner, who was able to lure the pig back, “wee, wee, wee, all the way home,” with fruit snacks.

The pig is now safe at home, police said. Green Bay Police had a little fun with the incident, writing about it on Facebook in the form of a children’s book.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Crews were dispatched to Columbus-Fall River Road just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday because of a...
Fall River home a “total loss” after fire, officials report
The person of interest in an incident on Madison’s east side during which someone suffered stab...
MPD: No charges for person of interest in Madison stabbing
2nd person arrested after gunfire outside Dane Co. in April
Madison Police Department logo
Bullet casings found near damaged home on city’s east side
Summit Next Gen to Use Honeywell Ethanol to Jet Fuel Technology for Production of Sustainable...
Travel numbers for Wisconsinites predicted to near record highs this Memorial Day weekend