Independent Catholic school set to open Fall 2024 in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -A new independent catholic school is set to open in fall of 2024, but there is still not a location or funds raised.

The three founders of the school are also moms who homeschool their children and have careers of their own.

Kristin Dvorsky, Anica Taggatz and Rachel Stephenson say they had a strong desire placed on their hearts to bring a catholic school to Sun Prairie. They were not sure what the future held but they received support from the community at St. Albert The Great.

The founders conducted a survey with the congregation to see the community’s needs. Dvorsky says there was an overwhelming response for a catholic high school.

After receiving full approval from Bishop Hying and the Madison Diocese, they will be opening Chesterton Academy — Queen Of Martyrs.

These women say they are moving by faith and letting God take the lead. Taggatz and Dvorsky say they are not sure what role they will take within the school alongside their current careers.

“Constant discernment, we don’t know where God is calling us to be and what He wants us to do,” Dvorsky said. “We just know right now He is calling us to be and we are just trying to answer that call to the best of our abilities and not worry about the future.”

Taggatz says her main goal is to be a vessel in her community.

“I want saints in our community,” Taggatz said. “I want our children to be holy and I want to get them to heaven and that is our ultimate goal and I want to bring many children along with my kids. I think that’s every parent’s heart.”

There will be an informational gathering for families interested and wanting to know more about the school. It will be held on June 13th at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church at 7 p.m..

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.