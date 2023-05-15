Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat

Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers in U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly's office were attacked with a baseball bat.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly says a man with a baseball bat walked into his office in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then assaulted two members of his staff. It was the latest attack amid a sharp uptick in violence directed at lawmakers and their families.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

“The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” the Democrat said.

Fairfax police spokesperson Sgt. Lisa Gardner said police received a call about the attack at Connolly’s district office at about 10:50 a.m. Connolly was not working in that office on Monday, she said.

Officers got to the office within five minutes and located the suspect in the office, Gardner said. He was taken into custody quickly without further incident, she said.

Connolly represents Virginia’s Fairfax County-based 11th District in the Washington suburbs. He’s currently serving his eighth term in Congress. He told CNN that his office sustained damage, including broken windows.

Other elected officials from Virginia swiftly condemned the violence.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner retweeted Connolly’s statement, calling the attack an “extraordinarily disturbing development.”

“Intimidation and violence – especially against public servants – has no place in our society,” he said.

Since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply. The U.S. Capitol Police investigated around 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022. The year before, they investigated around 10,000 threats to members, more than twice the number from four years earlier.

In October, a man broke into the San Francisco home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding to speak with her, before he smashed her husband, Paul, over the head with a hammer.

In July, a man accosted New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who was running for governor of New York, as he spoke at a campaign event and told Zeldin, “You’re done.” Zeldin wrestled the man to the ground and escaped with only a minor scrape.

“The coward who did this should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” tweeted Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

