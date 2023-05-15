Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting

The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office confirms a 40-year-old man died Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WHITING, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old man has died after he became stuck in a paper machine at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill.

Sheriff’s Deputies along with EMS personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures. The man died as a result of his injuries. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Mativ Vice President Brendan Streich issued this statement:

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s death of one of our team members at our Whiting facility,” said Jason Free, Executive Vice President of Operations at Mativ. “We are actively investigating the cause of the incident and are fully cooperating with all authorities. Prioritizing the safety of our employees is our number one goal. We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and all others affected by this loss.”

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Plover Fire Department, Plover EMR, Portage County Ambulance, Aspirus MedEvac, Portage County Chaplain Services, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The ongoing investigation is being completed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office along with Mativ Inc. Paper Mill.

