MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nice, mild, and sunny stretch of weather is on tap for southern Wisconsin over the next few days. We’ll have a couple warmer days, and a couple cooler days so there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures cooling to the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will warm quickly with many locations near or exceeding 80° by the afternoon. A cold front will sweep through from the north and could be enough energy to spark up a few isolated showers or thunderstorms later in the day.

Thanks to that cold front, Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-60s but sunshine will persist.

Looking Ahead...

Highs will be back in the 70s on Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will sweep through overnight and bring a better chance for a few thunderstorms and showers. Some of that activity could carry into Friday. The next weekend is looking nice and quiet and this point, with highs in the lower 70s.

