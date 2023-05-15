MPD: Stolen gun found in vehicle that five guns were seized from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers retrieved a stolen gun Saturday night after recognizing a suspect vehicle from a previous incident.

Officers with the Central District Community Policing Team recognized a vehicle in the Buckeye Lot where they seized five guns and several pounds of marijuana last year.

After looking closer, they saw a gun underneath a seat. MPD noted the gun was loaded and stolen from another state, and the driver was not allowed to have any dangerous weapons due to a bail condition.

Police arrested the 28-year-old Sun Prairie man after he attempted to avoid officers. He faces charges for receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping.

