MPD: No charges for person of interest in Madison stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The person of interest in an incident on Madison’s east side during which someone suffered stab wounds will not be charged at this time, the police department stated in an update on Monday.

In a new statement, the Madison Police Dept. explained the decision not to pursue charges came following consultation with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office. MPD’s investigation, however, remains ongoing, and detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are still examining evidence and expect to do more interviews.

On Monday, the police department revised its previous report that indicated the person taken to the hospital had suffered gunshot and stab wounds. The updated report states after arriving at the hospital, medical staff found the man had not been shot and all his injuries were from stab wounds. He is expected to survive.

While the individual was not stuck by any bullets, investigators did confirm that shots were fired in the apartment, and they have since located a gun.

Officers first responded to the apartment, near the Webb Ave. and Darbo Drive intersection, around noon on Friday where they found the wounded man, and medical teams transported to the hospital, MPD initially reported that day.

Later Friday, MPD added investigators located a person of interest and assured the community there was no danger to the public. The scene around the apartment did remain active well into the evening, though.

Monday’s update also confirmed the two people involved have a domestic relationship.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.