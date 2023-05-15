MPD officer nearly hit by car after attempting to break up fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) officer was inches from being hit by a car after police attempted to break up a fight near State Street early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of people fighting at the 300 block of W. Gorham St. around 1:40 a.m., but suspects left the scene when officers arrived, according to MPD.

Officers reported seeing the same people fighting fifteen minutes later, and the suspects tried to leave again. As they were leaving, an officer had to jump out of the way of a suspect who allegedly drove at her, according to the MPD statement. No officers were injured.

MPD pursued the vehicle but was unable to stop it or make arrests. Officers are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

