Oregon school using goats to clear invasive species, teach about restoration

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Oregon Middle School will be sharing their school forest with some furry friends following the launch of a restorative project.

As of Sunday, Oregon Middle School has began phase one their forest restoration project. For the next 20 days, around 30 goats, owned by Living Land Management LLC, will be inhabiting the school’s forest.

According to Instructional Coach Andrea Fuller, the outdoor learning space became overrun by invasive species.

“I know that the eighth-grade science department has been talking about getting an outdoor classroom and sort of moving that along,” Fuller said. “We had a school forest, but it had just become so overgrown, and it needed management and so I applied for a grant to start the process to clear out the invasive’s.”

Eighth grade science teacher Nathan Mahr said the goats will not only help restore the environment, but they will provide an opportunity for new learning experiences.

“The students are excited about it, there’s a lot that goes into managing a forest restoration and it is a great place to learn,” Mahr said. “We do want to get an outdoor classroom out here, but to be able to get a classroom, we’re going to have to get it cleared out and have a place to put it and then have it to be accessible so our students are able to comfortably move through the woods and then be part of the restoration.”

Mahr said the resource will be available for all staff and students to utilize.

“The idea is that any teacher at our middle school will be able to come out here and use the woods as they see fit. They know what best works for their curriculum and what works best for their students, and it is a team effort,” he said.

For more information about the Oregon Middle School Forest Restoration, visit https://www.oregonsd.org/goats.

