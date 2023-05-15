Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - It appears a man suspected of DUI in Colorado was trying to get out of the charges by putting his dog behind the wheel of the car he was driving, according to police.

The Springfield Police Department (SPD) shared details of the incident on their Facebook page. According to police, the suspect was pulled over in the Springfield area at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was reportedly driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” part of the Facebook post by Springfield Police reads. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer. The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle.”

Police said the suspect, who wasn’t identified in the Facebook post, had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo, Colorado.

The suspect was charged with DUI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Summit Next Gen to Use Honeywell Ethanol to Jet Fuel Technology for Production of Sustainable...
Travel numbers for Wisconsinites predicted to near record highs this Memorial Day weekend
Cutting expenses on your wedding day
Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health
Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges