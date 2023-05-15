Quieter Weather Through Most of the Week

Lots of Sun Along the Way
Mostly sunny and mild condition will be seen today.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
  • Warm Highs in the Lower to Middle 70s Today
  • A Few Scattered Showers on Friday
  • Nice Weather Expected for the Weekend Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring us beautiful day today. We will see plenty of sunshine, light wind and mild temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower 70s.

A cold front will edge in from the north over then next 36 hours. This front will move through pretty uneventfully, as the air ahead of it will be quite dry. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop sharply. Highs will only reach the 60s Wednesday with lows Thursday morning back in the lower 40s.

Fairly quiet weather is anticipated for most of the rest of the week and into the weekend. There will be some sunshine each day with the only chance of showers on Friday. That rain will clear out by the weekend and nice conditions will be seen both Saturday and Sunday.

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 71. Wind: Light NE.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Wind: W 5.

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of a shower late. High: 78.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 66.

