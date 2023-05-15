Second suspect in killing outside Dane Co. jail pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the killing of a man exiting the Dane County jail last year pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Amond Galtney, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime on April 27. The court dismissed a count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer.

The mandatory-minimum sentence for first-degree intentional homicide is life in prison, but an option for extended supervision is still on the table.

The other suspect in the case, Demone Cummins, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in February. The two other charges against the 21-year-old, possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and sale, possession, or use of machine guns, were dropped at the prosecutors’ request.

The pair are accused of killing Dwayne Collins Jr. as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

Police arrested both suspects within 30 minutes of the shooting and they were initially taken into custody as persons of interest on probation holds. Officers said they continued to gather evidence until charges could be confirmed.

