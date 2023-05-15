Travel numbers for Wisconsinites predicted to near record highs this Memorial Day weekend

By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Travel numbers are starting to reach near what they were before the pandemic, with over 800,000 Wisconsinites expected to travel Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA- The Auto Club Group.

This prediction is 6.7% higher than last year, and only 3% lower than the all-time high in 2019.

“Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA said. “Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, just shy of pre-pandemic levels in Wisconsin.”

Nationally, AAA predicts that 42.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles away from home to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Bookings include tourist hotspots like New York and Orlando, other U.S. cities like Denver and Boston, and several domestic cruises.

Additionally, more Americans are travelling internationally, and by air this year.

If travelers want to avoid traffic, AAA advises them to travel early in the morning, or after 6 p.m. Friday will be the busiest day to travel, but Saturday and Sunday will have the lightest traffic.

“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” Haas said.

