Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.(kctv)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away.

Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

