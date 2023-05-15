Upcoming Mocktail Walk aims to connect people who don’t drink alcohol

Drink options and activities for people who don’t drink alcohol are growing more common and popular.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
One such event is coming to downtown Cambridge this week. The upcoming Mocktail Walk will let visitors explore downtown Cambridge while sampling alcohol-free drinks.

One such event is coming to downtown Cambridge this week. The upcoming Mocktail Walk will let visitors explore downtown Cambridge while sampling alcohol-free drinks.

NBC15′s Erin Sullivan sat down with Dusty Rogers, the event organizer. The full interview is attached to this story.

The Mocktail Walk is on Thursday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets and find more information on Revive Salt Room & Spa’s website.

